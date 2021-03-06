IND vs ENG: Axar Patel equals more than 40-year-old record with another five-wicket haul!

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged yet another fifer to become the joint highest Indian wicket-taker in a debut Test series during the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dilip Doshi, also with 27 wickets against Australia in 1979, completes the list.

Axar, who wasn't able to play the first Test in this series due to an injury, made a sensational impact in the second game in Chennai when he snaffled up his maiden fifer.

In the pink-ball Test that followed, Axar helped India snap up a quick 10-wicket victory with a five-for and a six-wicket haul to show for in the two innings.

On Saturday, he picked up his fourth fifer to jump to the very top of the list of bowlers with the most fifers in the World Test Championship (WTC) to sit alongside Australia's Nathan Lyon and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson.

Axar, now, is also the Indian bowler, who has bagged the most fifers after his first three Test matches. Following him on the leaderboard are Narendra Hirwani and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan with three and Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Nissar with two.

Having clinched four wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test, Axar picked up right from where he left on Saturday to get the prized scalps of Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Dominic Bess.