India vs England: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Asian opener to 1000 Test runs

India opener Rohit Sharma, on Friday, became the fastest Asian opener to reach the 1000 run-mark in Test cricket in only 17 innings, surpassing teammate Mayank Agarwal who got to the milestone in December 2020 in 19 innings.

Rohit has now moved up to the third spot in the all-time list of the fastest openers to reach 1000 runs, equaling former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith's feat. Only Englishmen Herbert Sutcliffe and Len Hutton have reached the mark quicker in 13 and 16 innings, respectively.

1000-run club in the World Test Championship

Sharma, now, has also become the fastest Asian to 1000 runs in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Having reached the milestone in just 11 matches, Rohit pipped Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who had taken 15 matches to get to the mark in the second Chennai Test in February.

Rahane, with 1068 runs, was also the only Indian cricketer who had more than 1000 runs in the WTC until Rohit joined him on day two of the fourth and final Test against England.

The other cricketers on the elite list are Australian stars Marnus Labuschagne (1675 runs) and Steve Smith (1341) and England's formidable duo of Joe Root (1630) and Ben Stokes (1301).

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli is still 123 runs away from 1000 runs in the inaugural edition of the WTC.