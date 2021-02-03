Home Records India vs England in Tests Bowling records: Most wickets, best bowling figures and most catches India vs England: Here's the complete list of bowlers with most wickets, best bowling figures and and fielders with most catches in Ind vs Eng Tests played in India. Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 10:29 IST Anil Kumble (66) has most wickets in India-England Tests in India. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 10:29 IST England is all set to kickoff its tour of India - four Tests, five Twenty20s and three one‑day internationals - with the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5. Ahead of the four-match Test series, here are some key bowling and fielding stats from India vs England Tests in India.Who has most wickets in India-England Tests in IndiaAnil Kumble - 66Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 64Ravichandran Ashwin - 63Harbhajan Singh - 62Derek Underwood - 60 India vs England in Tests Batting records: Most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score Who has best bowling figures in an innings in India-England Tests in IndiaVinoo Mankad - 8/55Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 8/79John Lever - 7/46Ian Botham - 7/48Ravindra Jadeja - 7/48 India vs England: Archer backs ECB's resting and rotating policy Who has best bowling figures in a match in India-England Tests in IndiaIan Botham - 13/106Vinoo Mankad - 12/108Ravichandran Ashwin - 12/167Laxman Sivaramakrishnan - 12/181Hedley Verity - 11/153 India-England first Test to be played behind closed doors Who has most catches in India-England Tests in IndiaAs wicketkeeperMS Dhoni - 27Syed Kirmani - 27Bob Taylor - 25Alan Knott - 24As non-wicketkeeperSunil Gavaskar - 21Keith Fletcher - 15Tony Greig - 14Eknath Solkar - 13Rahul Dravid - 11 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos