India vs England in Tests Bowling records: Most wickets, best bowling figures and most catches

India vs England: Here's the complete list of bowlers with most wickets, best bowling figures and and fielders with most catches in Ind vs Eng Tests played in India.

03 February, 2021 10:29 IST

Anil Kumble (66) has most wickets in India-England Tests in India.   -  GETTY IMAGES

England is all set to kickoff its tour of India - four Tests, five Twenty20s and three one‑day internationals - with the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5. Ahead of the four-match Test series, here are some key bowling and fielding stats from India vs England Tests in India.

Who has most wickets in India-England Tests in India

Anil Kumble - 66

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 64

Ravichandran Ashwin - 63

Harbhajan Singh - 62

Derek Underwood - 60

Who has best bowling figures in an innings in India-England Tests in India

Vinoo Mankad - 8/55

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 8/79

John Lever - 7/46

Ian Botham - 7/48

Ravindra Jadeja - 7/48

Who has best bowling figures in a match in India-England Tests in India

Ian Botham - 13/106

Vinoo Mankad - 12/108

Ravichandran Ashwin - 12/167

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan - 12/181

Hedley Verity - 11/153

Who has most catches in India-England Tests in India

As wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni - 27

Syed Kirmani - 27

Bob Taylor - 25

Alan Knott - 24

As non-wicketkeeper

Sunil Gavaskar - 21

Keith Fletcher - 15

Tony Greig - 14

Eknath Solkar - 13

Rahul Dravid - 11

