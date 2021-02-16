IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Records galore for Ravichandran Ashwin at home!

'Sydney set the tone' Ashwin, during the post-match presentation ceremony, said his resilient stand with Hanuma Vihari in the Sydney Test set the tone for his exceptional show at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. "That innings in Sydney really set the tone for me. I am enjoying my game and am really happy it happened here. Every load-up gives a different result in terms of which way the pitch is behaving. I try and load up differently, use the breeze, different angles to release the ball." He added that this was his most special outing at his home ground. "As an eight-year-old, I have come here to watch cricket. I have played four Test matches here and easily this is the most special. I get a hero's feeling here playing cricket in COVID times. This knowledgeable crowd came out in big numbers."