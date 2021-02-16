Home Records IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Records galore for Ravichandran Ashwin at home! India vs England, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin has been adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight wickets and a century in the third innings. Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 February, 2021 14:13 IST India's Ravichandran Ashwin with the Man of the Match award. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 February, 2021 14:13 IST India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stunned his critics into silence as he put up one of his best performances in the longer format of the game at home to lift the 'Man of the Match award' after the second of four Tests against England on Tuesday.Unbeatable Ashwin - The Milestone ManAs India went on to level the series 1-1 with a 317-run win, Sportstar takes a look at all the individual milestones Ashwin reached during the course of the game in Chepauk.Scored his fifth Test century; his first against a team other than the West Indies.Has now achieved the unique double of scoring 1000-plus runs and picking in excess of 100 wickets against England across formats. He is only the second Indian cricketer to get to the milestone after former captain Kapil Dev.Has become the fastest to pick 50 fourth-innings scalps in 14 innings in a country, going past Anil Kumble, who had achieved the feat in 16 innings at home.FOLLOW | IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India thumps England for 317-run win, second in WTC points table Has thrice scored a hundred and picked up a five-wicket haul in a Test. Only Ian Botham has done it on more occasions - five.Became only the second Tamil Nadu player to score a Test century at Chepauk after Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who hit 123 against Pakistan in 1986-87.Became the third Indian to clinch his 350th international wicket at home, after Kumble (476) and Harbhajan Singh (376).Claimed his 29th Test fifer, equaling Australia legend Glenn Mcgrath's feat. He is only two five-wicket hauls away from surpassing England pacer James Anderson's record.Has become the second-highest wicket taker for India in home Tests with 271 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan (265). Kumble, with 350 dismissals, leads the charts.'Sydney set the tone'Ashwin, during the post-match presentation ceremony, said his resilient stand with Hanuma Vihari in the Sydney Test set the tone for his exceptional show at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium."That innings in Sydney really set the tone for me. I am enjoying my game and am really happy it happened here. Every load-up gives a different result in terms of which way the pitch is behaving. I try and load up differently, use the breeze, different angles to release the ball."He added that this was his most special outing at his home ground. "As an eight-year-old, I have come here to watch cricket. I have played four Test matches here and easily this is the most special. I get a hero's feeling here playing cricket in COVID times. This knowledgeable crowd came out in big numbers." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos