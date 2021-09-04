IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma hits first overseas hundred in eight-year career

After a stop-start eight-year Test career, Rohit Sharma finally broke his shackles overseas with a spellbinding hundred against England at the Oval on Saturday.

Rohit, who is opening in just his sixth Test match outside India (16th overall), saw off another testing morning session against the English seamers after the host put up a 99-run lead on Day Two.

The 34-year-old paved his innings with a slow start and maintained the tempo even after the early departure of KL Rahul. While Cheteshwar Pujara maintained the attack on England, Rohit pierced the gaps on occasions while playing anchoring the innings.

Rohit then reached his special 'maiden' hundred in the 64th over of the Indian innings with a massive six over long-on off Moeen Ali. Rohit has previously seven Test tons, all of which has come in home conditions. The 34-year-old also notched up 15,000 international runs during the innings.

Despite starting his Test career against West Indies in remarkable fashion with two hundreds in 2013, Rohit's stint in whites was curtailed by inconsistency in the middle-order. The team management finally decided to use the limited-overs opener in a new role at the top of the order in 2019.

Rohit, the red-ball opener, began India's first World Test Championship campaign against South Africa at Vishakapatanam in October 2019 and posted twin hundreds (176, 127) in his first two innings.

Rohit's brilliant run then saw him lead the run-charts among the openers in the inaugural WTC edition - 1094 runs in 19 innings with four hundreds and two half-centuries. Rohit also became the fastest Asian Test opener to reach the 1000-run mark in 17 innings in the period.