IND vs ENG IND V ENG Rohit needs to be little more selective with his shots- Rathour India in the its second innings were at 181/6, when stumps were drawn on day four, leading by 154 runs. PTI London 16 August, 2021 06:38 IST Rohit was caught on the boundary after he took on the short ball on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES PTI London 16 August, 2021 06:38 IST India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday said Rohit Sharma needed to be a "little more selective" with his shots after the opener fell to a pull shot for the second time in the Test series against England."There will be analysis, of course every-time they get out, we will be having a talk, what happened and what they were thinking while batting or while they played that shot," Rathour said at the virtual post-day press conference after the fourth day's play.India in the its second innings were at 181/6, when stumps were drawn on day four, leading by 154 runs."As far Rohit is concerned, I think he has made it clear that that is the shot which fetches him runs, that is the shot where he gets runs with, so he is going to play those shots and we are backing him to play those shots, only thing he needs to do is to be a little-more selective, with what to play and when to play…" According to Rathour, skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed on 20, was undone by a lapse in concentration."Kohli, I don't think there was any issue, it was just a lapse in concentration today, where his bat went to the ball, which he shouldn't have played and nothing more, I don't think anything old (is) coming back," the batting coach said. Rathour said that the team needs to set a target close to the 200-run mark."You are right, this will be a typical fifth day wicket of a Test match, where the ball will go up and down and is also turning, like we saw. So, again like I said earlier, if we can take the target near 200 runs, then it won't be easy for England," he said."Like (Ravindra) Jadeja bowled in the first innings, he was accurate, if he gets turn from there, he can create problems for the batsmen, and our pace attack is bowling well."If the ball stays up and down, like we are seeing, when the ball is hard, then, if we can add 30-40 runs more and take 1-2 early England wickets, then there will be pressure on them," he added.England players stamping ball with spikes "not deliberate" feels Rathour The England team caused a flutter when two of its players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red cherry during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test here.A footage from the official broadcasters emerged where one England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball tampering flew thick and fast.However, Rathour felt it was "not deliberate"."We saw it much later but I don't think it was deliberate," he said.The Indian team hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad. The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter did not escalate and the umpires didn't change the ball.