Root: India's win an 'education' for England

England skipper Joe Root credited an all-round Indian performance that blew away the visitor to a 317-run loss in the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday.

"Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. It has been an education for us. You could come up with conditions like these and we have to learn from this and find a way to score runs," Root said after England suffered its biggest defeat on Asian soil.

Root added that his side lacked intensity with the ball while also insisting that England could have played an extra spinner. "We need to learn to build pressure and bowl six balls at one batsman. On day one we could have been a bit tighter, squeeze the game a bit more and make it harder for them to score. From day two it was a very difficult wicket to bat on. But we have got to be smarter about how we're building an innings."

"We could've played that extra spinner, it is always easy to look at balancing a side at the end of the game. It will be different again when we turn up for the third game," said Root.

The England skipper also lauded the efforts of England's fresh faces for the second Test. "Moeen got better with the ball as the game went on, and we know how destructive he can be with the bat. Ben Foakes batted really well in the first innings and his keeping has always been excellent. There are definitely things we can take from this week and it is just important that we stay level as a team. We performed last week and we have got to learn quickly."

Pink ball challenge

The skipper, who observed a rare failure with the bat with scores of 6 and 33 is, however, looking forward to the Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad despite England's limited experience with the same.

"Ahmedabad will be very different, we have played only two pink ball games so far. One with the Kookabura in Australia and with the Dukes back home. It looks like a fantastic venue, really looking forward to that," Root added.

India and England will meet in Ahmedabad on February 24 for the third Test of the four-match series.