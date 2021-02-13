2nd Test, lunch update: Rohit scores fifty, late wickets peg back India

England bowlers wrested the advantage with two late wickets in the first session. Jack Leach got Cheteshwar Pujara caught at slip before Virat Kohli was left dumbfounded as Moeen Ali clean bowled him for a five-ball duck with a big-turning offbreak. It was also Ali's first wicket since getting rid of Australian Test skipper Tim Paine at Edgbaston in 2019.

LIVE UPDATES - IND v ENG, 2nd TEST, DAY 1

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Pujara had put India in the box seat after opener Shubman Gill was trapped in front for a duck. Rohit and Pujara added 85 for the third wicket. In the meantime, Rohit cut, pulled and swept his way to a 47-ball 50. He reached the milestone with a boundary off Leach. Rohit is unbeaten on 80 and has vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for company. India is 3 for 106 at lunch.