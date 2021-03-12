India will not change aggressive philosophy, says Shreyas Iyer

India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was the lone warrior in the first T20I against England scoring 67 off 48 balls, said the team will not change its new philosophy of “aggressive cricket” despite the eight-wicket loss in the opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The right-hander reiterated that the five-match series against England, the No. 1 T20I side, is the platform to try out new ideas in the T20 World Cup year.

“Our philosophy will not change. We have come with a plan and we want to execute it. Before the T20 World Cup, we have to tick the right boxes. We have to try different stuff and see what suits us,” he told reporters at the post match press conference.

India recorded its second-lowest powerplay score of 22/3 which shifted the momentum towards the touring party. England chased down the target of 125 with 27 balls to spare.

Iyer went down the order at No. 5 but that did not deter his focus as he rescued India along with Rishabh Pant, who batted at No. 4 scoring 21 off 23 balls.

“Coming to the Indian team, you have to be very flexible about your batting position. I haven’t made any changes. It’s just the mindset. I just bat out the situation. Today was a challenging condition. We had to keep the scoreboard ticking.

“I play the situation. I have been through this situation in the IPL and I have come out of it in the past. I know there will be odd boundaries in between which can change the momentum,” said Iyer.