Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs England ODI series, doubtful starter for IPL 2021

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series and will be a doubtful starter for the Indian Premier League after injuring his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England on Tuesday.

An India team spokesperson on Tuesday had revealed that Iyer was diagnosed with partial dislocation and had gone for a scan, Sportstar understands that the scans have confirmed a labrum tear in his left shoulder.

READ: Kohli, Rohit move up in ICC T20 rankings

A labral tear of the shoulder usually takes at least three months to heal even if a surgical procedure is not required. Even if the injury is milder than it is feared, Iyer is likely to miss at least the first half of the IPL, if not the entire edition starting April 9. It would mean Delhi Capitals will have a new captain for IPL 2021.

Iyer suffered the injury during England’s unsuccessful run chase at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. In the eighth over of the chase, Iyer dived full length to his left after covering a few metres to stop a full-blooded Jonny Bairstow drive. He did get a hand to the stop and saved two runs but was writhing in pain the moment he landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

While Iyer is set to be out of action for a while, Rohit Sharma, who was hit on the elbow while batting, is understood to be ready to take the field for the second ODI on Friday.