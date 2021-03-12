Virat Kohli becomes fifth Indian to play 300 T20 matches

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the fifth player from the country to complete 300 matches in T20 cricket, after the likes of M. S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

In the opening game of the five-match T20I series against England in Ahmedabad on Friday, Kohli achieved the milestone. The top-order batsman, however, was dismissed by Adil Rashid for a five-ball duck in the match.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20I Updates: Pandya, Thakur depart; Sundar comes to the crease

He slapped one straight to Chris Jordan at mid-off to make the long walk back to the pavilion in the third over. India ended its innings at 124/7 after England won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Kohli has scored 9500 runs in his T20 career, accumulating five centuries and 68 fifties. With a highest score of 113, he has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Delhi in Indian domestic cricket.