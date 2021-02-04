India vs England: Zak Crawley ruled out of the first two Tests

England opener Zak Crawley has been ruled out for the first two Tests against India due to an injury on his right wrist.

“Following the results of last night’s scan, England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests of India versus England series,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation,” the statement read.

The Kent player sustained the injury during England’s practice in Chennai on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play. The England medical team will continue to assess his progress over the next few weeks.