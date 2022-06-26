Cricket

India vs Ireland LIVE updates, 1st T20I: Playing XI, Toss, IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction, weather info, match streaming

IND vs IRE LIVE, 1st T20I: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs Ireland, 1st T20 at The Village in Dublin on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
DUBLIN 26 June, 2022 10:30 IST

India faces Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin on Sunday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
DUBLIN 26 June, 2022 10:30 IST

Hardik Pandya-led team India will take on Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at The Village in Dublin on Sunday.

IND vs IRE Head to Head

Span: 2009-2022*

Matches: 3

Won: India - 3

Highest score (IND) vs IRE: 213/4 (The Village, 2018)

Lowest score (IND) vs IRE: 208/5 (The Village, 2018)

Highest score (IRE) vs IND: 132/9 (The Village, 2018)

Lowest score (IRE) vs IND: 70 (The Village, 2018)

 

India vs Ireland PREDICTED XI

India Predicted XI:  Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

INDIA VS IRELAND WEATHER UPDATES

There is a rain threat on the forecast for the first T20I between India and Ireland in Malahide on Sunday. The match is schedule to start at 4:30pm Irish Time (9:00pm IST). Heavy rain spells are predicted in the morning between 7am and 9am local time.

Sunday, Malahide chances of rain - According to Irish Met department

Time (IRELAND)03:00pm04:00pm5:00pm06:00pm08:00pm
Chances of rain25%25%40%30%  15%


RELATED


IND vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson

Batters – Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Little

Team Composition: IRE 5:6 IND Credits left: 1.0


IND vs IRE SQUADS

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

IND vs IRE WIN PROBABILITY

India (89%)

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs IRE, 1st T20I LIVE?

The first T20I between India and Ireland will be aired live on the Sony Six at 9:00 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App