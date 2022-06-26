Cricket Cricket India vs Ireland LIVE updates, 1st T20I: Playing XI, Toss, IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction, weather info, match streaming IND vs IRE LIVE, 1st T20I: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs Ireland, 1st T20 at The Village in Dublin on Sunday. Team Sportstar DUBLIN 26 June, 2022 10:30 IST India faces Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar DUBLIN 26 June, 2022 10:30 IST Hardik Pandya-led team India will take on Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at The Village in Dublin on Sunday.IND vs IRE Head to HeadSpan: 2009-2022*Matches: 3Won: India - 3Highest score (IND) vs IRE: 213/4 (The Village, 2018)Lowest score (IND) vs IRE: 208/5 (The Village, 2018)Highest score (IRE) vs IND: 132/9 (The Village, 2018)Lowest score (IRE) vs IND: 70 (The Village, 2018) India vs Ireland PREDICTED XIIndia Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra ChahalIreland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua LittleINDIA VS IRELAND WEATHER UPDATESThere is a rain threat on the forecast for the first T20I between India and Ireland in Malahide on Sunday. The match is schedule to start at 4:30pm Irish Time (9:00pm IST). Heavy rain spells are predicted in the morning between 7am and 9am local time. Sunday, Malahide chances of rain - According to Irish Met departmentTime (IRELAND)03:00pm04:00pm5:00pm06:00pm08:00pmChances of rain25%25%40%30% 15%RELATED Hardik Pandya: Going to follow culture set by Dravid, Rohit ahead of T20 World Cup India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson to Dinesh Karthik - five players to watch out for in the T20Is India vs Ireland, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav set to be named in T20I playing XI IND vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Sanju SamsonBatters – Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Andrew BalbirnieAll-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Curtis CampherBowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua LittleTeam Composition: IRE 5:6 IND Credits left: 1.0IND vs IRE SQUADSIndia Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran MalikIreland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor OlphertIND vs IRE WIN PROBABILITYIndia (89%)WHERE TO WATCH IND vs IRE, 1st T20I LIVE?The first T20I between India and Ireland will be aired live on the Sony Six at 9:00 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :