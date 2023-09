India vs Nepal Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for IND vs NEP match today

India faces Nepal in its second Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for tonight's match.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal predicted XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi

Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Bowlers: Md. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), S Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammed Siraj Team Composition: IND 9:2 NEP; Credits Left: 9.5

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal