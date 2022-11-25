India takes on New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will start at 7:00 AM IST.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI toss happen?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match toss will happen at 6:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant