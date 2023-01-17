KL Rahul’s absence owing to family commitment has paved way for Ishan Kishan, who is all set to bat in the middle-order as India takes on New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Ishan, who scored a brilliant double century recently, was left out of the ODI playing eleven against Sri Lanka with Shubman Gill taking the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter’s place.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to make the most of the ODIs and experiment with combinations ahead of the 2023 World Cup. While Gill is set to open alongside Rohit, Kohli will be looking to continue his good form after recording three centuries in his last four innings.

Suryakumar in the mix

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the three-match ODI series due to a back injury and in Iyer’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav will be getting an opportunity in the middle-order.

India’s latest T20 sensation will look to cement his place in Iyer’s absence and bring in a new dimension when it comes to accelerating the innings and providing the finishing kick at the death. Although Rajat Patidar has been named as Iyer’s replacement, the Madhya Pradesh batter is likely to warm the bench alongside reserve ‘keeper KS Bharat.

The top-order looks settled with skipper Rohit in good touch with the willow. However, the opener will look to break his century drought and equal Ricky Ponting’s record of 30 international hundreds.

The Siraj, Shami show

Mohammed Siraj reaffirmed his status as a potent new-ball bowler in limited-overs cricket. His partner Mohammed Shami provides control and doesn’t allow batters to free their arms by bowling tight lines and lengths. Umran Malik has hurried batters by consistently crossing the 150kmph mark. The trio will be supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has chipped in with useful overs.

In the spin department, India has gone with a finger spinner and a wrist spinner. But Kuldeep Yadav’s latest match-winning three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka will keep him in the mix. The combination of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal has served well in the past but it remains to be seen if India goes with Kuldeep and Chahal or brings in Washington Sundar. Even Shahbaz Ahmed could get a look in as a replacement for Axar Patel, who has also taken a break.

No Kane Williamson

Having beaten Pakistan in the three-match ODI series in Karachi, the Tom Latham-led New Zealand will pose a stiff challenge despite the absence of star batsman Kane Williamson. The likes of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips will eye to take the attack to the opposition with Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi doing the bowling duties. The visitor will lack the service of Tim Southee but has the arsenal and the resources to pose a threat.

Toss will play a vital role as the track in Uppal has traditionally favoured teams that opt to chase.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Match starts 1.30 PM.