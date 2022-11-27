Cricket

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs NZ live, online, TV

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Get Live streaming info and telecast details as India takes on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 00:34 IST
Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh made their ODI debut against New Zealand.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh made their ODI debut against New Zealand.

India takes on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start at 7:00 AM IST.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI toss happen?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match toss will happen at 6:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

