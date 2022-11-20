Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI info, Mount Maunganui rain forecast for today’s IND vs NZ match

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Get the Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, squads, and weather updates for the India vs New Zealand second T20I in Mount Maunganui today.

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 08:34 IST
20 November, 2022 08:34 IST
India faces New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India faces New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. | Photo Credit: AP

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Get the Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, squads, and weather updates for the India vs New Zealand second T20I in Mount Maunganui today.

India faces New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

The first match of the series was washed out on Friday in Wellington.

Hardik Pandya leads the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul has also been rested from the side.

Also Read
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20: Rain scare in Mount Maunganui; Toss, Playing XI, live streaming updates

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs for the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I:

India Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar,  Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

SQUADS

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Devon Conway
Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips (vc)
All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tim Southee, Umran Malik
Team Composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 10.0

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Rain, Weather Forecast Updates

According to the New Zealand Met Service website, “The odd shower, heavy at times, becoming more frequent late afternoon. Thunderstorms and hail possible. Northerlies.,” are expected in Mount Maunganui today.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start today? 

The India vs New Zealand T20I will start at 12:00 PM IST. 

What time does the toss for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The toss of the India vs New Zealand T20I will take place at 11:30 AM IST.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us