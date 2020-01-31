Cricket India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score: Opportunity for Kohli and Co. to experiment Catch live score and update from the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand at the Sky Stadium, Wellington. Kohli and Co. have an unassailable 3-0 lead. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 January, 2020 10:56 IST India sealed the five-match T20I series 3-0 after a thrilling Super Over win in Hamilton. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 January, 2020 10:56 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand at the Sky Stadium, Wellington.As we await the toss, injuries to frontline fast bowlers have forced New Zealand to opt for fresh blood in its pace attack for the three-match ODI series against India. Here's the complete squad.Match previewAn unassailable lead has opened up the window for experimentation but there will be no letup in India’s intensity when they face a heartbroken New Zealand team in the fourth T20 International here on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil.While a five-match T20I series is a rarity, India’s early victory means both sides can contemplate various permutations in light of the T20 World Cup later in the year. From an Indian perspective, need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. Read the full preview here.India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.Match starts at: 12.30pm IST.Where to watch?The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.