India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score: Opportunity for Kohli and Co. to experiment

As we await the toss, injuries to frontline fast bowlers have forced New Zealand to opt for fresh blood in its pace attack for the three-match ODI series against India. Here's the complete squad.

Match preview

An unassailable lead has opened up the window for experimentation but there will be no letup in India’s intensity when they face a heartbroken New Zealand team in the fourth T20 International here on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

While a five-match T20I series is a rarity, India’s early victory means both sides can contemplate various permutations in light of the T20 World Cup later in the year. From an Indian perspective, need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. Read the full preview here.