India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Mayank, Saha look to build on strong recovery

2ND TEST DAY 1 RECAP

Mayank Agarwal jumped up, waved his bat and looked at the sky after he slammed his fourth Test century and helped India fight back, in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, virtually on his own.

At a time when Black Caps’ left-armer Ajaz Patel spun a web around India’s batting unit claiming four wickets, Agarwal kept his cool and ensured that the home team ended the first day at 221-4. He remained unbeaten on 120, along with Wriddhiman Saha (25, 53b).

After the first session was wiped out due to a wet outfield, India opted to bat and the opening pair of Agarwal and Shubman Gill (44; 71b, 7x4, 1x6) added 80 runs before Patel sent Gill packing.

From a comfortable position at 80-1 in 27.3 overs, India suddenly found itself reeling at 80-3 in 29.3 overs, with the Mumbai-born Patel dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession.

While Pujara’s poor form continued as Patel rattled his stumps, Kohli - who returned to action after a short break - too returned without opening his account, much to the disappointment of a few hundred spectators, who were present at the iconic stadium.

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tom Latham (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel.

SQUADS: India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

