New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jammu and Kashmir speedster Umran Malik makes his debut along with Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl first
“It’s beautiful day here in Auckland. It’s a drop-in surface. It’s been under covers for more than a day. We see an even covering of grass. The surface might dry up as the game progresses. There’s something in it for the seamers. Average score is 250. India will be tempted to chase but it’s about countering the swing.”
“We guys have been performing well for a period of time. At the same time, talking about myself, I have to keep performing. I know till the time I perform, it would be good for me. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me hungry.”
Shubman Gill has shown his prowess as an ODI opener in a dozen games he has played so far — he has an average of 57-plus and a strike rate of 100-plus.
Dhawan will be close to 38 during next year’s World Cup. He has scored nearly 1,000 runs in ODIs in the last two years. This is the only international format he plays. Since T20 has more precedence, his appearances for India have been pretty sporadic. To put things in perspective, both Kohli and Rohit have played one-third of the number of ODIs that Dhawan played as they concentrated more on Tests and T20Is.
After a long and eventful T20 ride, the Indian team will get a welcome respite and grapple with the needs of a different format for the next week. The three-match ODI series against New Zealand which begins on Friday will mark the start of preparations for next year’s World Cup.
Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant