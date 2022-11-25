Who will be India’s openers?

Dhawan will be close to 38 during next year’s World Cup. He has scored nearly 1,000 runs in ODIs in the last two years. This is the only international format he plays. Since T20 has more precedence, his appearances for India have been pretty sporadic. To put things in perspective, both Kohli and Rohit have played one-third of the number of ODIs that Dhawan played as they concentrated more on Tests and T20Is.