India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 1st Test Day 4: Jamieson strikes early to remove Pujara

New Zealand reviews for caught behind. Short down legside and Pujara got some glove trying to leave it late. OUT! Second wicket for Jamieson and India loses one early. Angles it in off a good length to Rahane and it beats him and onto the pads. Half-hearted appeal turned down.

IND 32/1 in 11 overs: Ajaz Patel in for some spin. He keeps it tight on the stumps and just a single to Pujara.

IND 31/1 in 10 overs: The highest successful run chase in 22 Tests in Kanpur is 83 while the highest fourth innings score is 240. New Zealand won't like those stats! Just one from the over as Jamieson keeps it full in the channel.

IND 30/1 in 9 overs: Southee is pitching it fuller looking for swing but doesn't seem to find it. Drags his length to the good length area and just outside off. Some movement for him there but Mayank leaves. A single from the over.

IND 29/1 in 8 overs: Loud appeal LBW appeal. Turned down. Middle and leg from Jamieson and Mayank misses trying to flick it...was missing leg. Pujara clips one for two. Awkward bounce, edged and drops short of slip. The bounce is still very low with the edges not carrying.

IND 25/1 in 7 overs: Southee misses his line as well on the first ball. Fullish and on the pads and Pujara flicks it to square leg for a couple. Good line and length from Southee and just the two from the over.

IND 23/1 in 6 overs: Strays down leg first ball. FOUR! Sprayed on the pads and Pujara tickles it away fine to the boundary. Drifts onto the pads again and flicked to backward square leg for a single. FOUR! Good length on fifth stump and Mayank's thick outside edge runs to the third man rope.

The players have walked onto the field. Pujara and Mayank will resume proceedings for India and Jamieson will bowl the first ball.

Day 4 LIVE action will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned!

DAY 3 RECAP

After two days of fast-bowling exhibition, Axar Patel brought back the familiar sight of wreckage by spin to give the home team the upper hand in the first Test here. The left-arm spinner continued his dream run in Test matches, claiming his fifth five-wicket haul in seven innings as New Zealand was bowled out for 296 in the first innings, failing to build on its foundation set by the openers.

India was ahead by 63 at stumps, with Shubman Gill having been dismissed bowled for 1 by an excellent delivery from Kyle Jamieson that pitched on a good length and snuck through the defences.

Gill’s dismissal was the odd stumble by India as Axar, the star of the day, spun a tight web around the batters. Two of Axar’s wickets were off deliveries bowled from around the wicket that straightened after pitching. The right handers played for the angle created by his round-arm action and paid the price for it. The left-handers, on the other hand, were beaten by the sharply turning deliveries from over the wicket. It helped that the pitch assisted turn. All in all, the left-arm spinner was quite a handful and overshadowed his spin partners R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja securing the spotlight for himself.

-Abhishek Mukherjee

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

SQUADS

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna. Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

WHERE TO WATCH IND VS NZ 1ST TEST DAY 4 LIVE?

India vs New Zealand first Test Day 4 will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.