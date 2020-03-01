Ind vs NZ: Christchurch Test, Day Two LIVE: Latham and Blundell look to build on good start

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day two of the second Test match between India and New Zealand played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. This is V.S. Aravind and I will take you through the entire Test.

A small recap of Day one

New Zealand's five-man seam attack pegged India back at crucial junctures on day one of the second Test at Christchurch on Friday and bowled the visitor out for 242. Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell looked comfortable at the crease as they took the score of 63/0 by stumps. Kyle Jamieson starred for the home side with a maiden five-for, while Trent Boult and Neil Wagner claimed a wicket each. Tim Southee took out Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

There were three fifties in the Indian innings - Prithvi Shaw slammed eight boundaries and a six for his 64-ball 54 while Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) offered some resistance by adding 81 for the fourth wicket. However, Wagner's dismissal of Vihari triggered India's collapse as the visitor lost its remaining six wickets in the space of 48 runs.

Stumps Day One - India 242 all out New Zealand 63/0

Playing XI India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

TOSS: New Zealand opts to bowl first against India on a green carpet.

Ishant ruled out

The Test has not begun and India has already been hit by an injury blow. Ishant Sharma’s ankle injury - he had picked it up during the domestic Ranji season - has flared up again and the lanky paceman will miss the second Test.

The lanky Ishant was, by far, the best Indian bowler in the first Test and returned a five-wicket innings haul. Umesh Yadav, sharp but not as tall as Ishant, is expected to come in.

While Ishant relies on bounce and an off-stump line, Umesh, a handful with his pace, does damage with reverse swing. Umesh pitches the ball up and can bowl outswingers with the new ball.

The Indian batsmen will have to approach the Test with a fresh mindset. At Wellington, they appeared under a siege mentally.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell.

Umpires - Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire - Aleem DarMatch

Referee - Ranjan Madugalle

Start Time: 04:00 AM