MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul

All-rounder Washington Sundar picked his maiden Test five-wicket haul during India’s second match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 15:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell during the first day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.
India’s Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell during the first day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell during the first day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

All-rounder Washington Sundar picked his maiden Test five-wicket haul during India’s second match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

He completed his five-fer after castling Tim Southee during the 76th over. The off-break tweaker’s other scalps included Glenn Philips, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer ended New Zealand’s first innings after removing Santner in the 80th over, with a delivery that clipped the batter’s off stump.

With an innings figures of 7/59, he also registered his best-ever performance with the ball in First-Class.

Sundar gave India a breakthrough when he removed a settled Rachin, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring 65 off 105 balls.

Sundar was called up to the India squad after he starred with both the bat and the ball for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy second round match in the ongoing season. He scored 152 off 269 balls in the first innings and had a match haul of six wickets.

Straightaway, he was given a look in the starting line-up for India’s second Test against the Kiwis, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Related Topics

Washington Sundar /

India /

New Zealand /

India vs New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sajid Khan six-fer bowls England out for 267
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany, hockey LIVE Score: GER takes 1-0 lead v IND with Mazkour goal after first quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Chaos at MCA stadium due to unavailability of water for spectators
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand 259 all out; Washington picks seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ: Chaos at MCA stadium due to unavailability of water for spectators
    Shayan Acharya
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Rabada stars in South Africa’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sajid Khan six-fer bowls England out for 267
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany, hockey LIVE Score: GER takes 1-0 lead v IND with Mazkour goal after first quarter- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Chaos at MCA stadium due to unavailability of water for spectators
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand 259 all out; Washington picks seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment