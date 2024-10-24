IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar picks maiden Test five-wicket haul

All-rounder Washington Sundar picked his maiden Test five-wicket haul during India’s second match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

He completed his five-fer after castling Tim Southee during the 76th over. The off-break tweaker’s other scalps included Glenn Philips, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer ended New Zealand’s first innings after removing Santner in the 80th over, with a delivery that clipped the batter’s off stump.

With an innings figures of 7/59, he also registered his best-ever performance with the ball in First-Class.

Sundar gave India a breakthrough when he removed a settled Rachin, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring 65 off 105 balls.

Sundar was called up to the India squad after he starred with both the bat and the ball for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy second round match in the ongoing season. He scored 152 off 269 balls in the first innings and had a match haul of six wickets.

Straightaway, he was given a look in the starting line-up for India’s second Test against the Kiwis, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.