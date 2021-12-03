Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against India; Latham to lead NZ

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was ruled out of the second Test against India as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury, which has troubled him for much of 2021. Tom Latham will lead the side in Mumbai.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury had flared-up during the first Test in Kanpur.

“It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury,” Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow," Stead said.

“Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option. We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out.

"It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him. He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading,” he added.