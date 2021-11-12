India vs New Zealand: MCA writes to authorities on crowd capacity for Mumbai Test

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested the Maharashtra state government to let it know about how much crowd can be allowed for the second Test between India and New Zealand, to be held at the Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

Several sources in the MCA told Sportstar that letters have been sent to the respective state governments and BMC departments, seeking clarity on the issue.

A couple of weeks ago, Sportstar was the first publication to report about the BCCI planning to allow fans to the stadiums, with the Board president Sourav Ganguly stating that they were hopeful of having a 'full attendance'.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will also allow a '100 per cent crowd' for the first T20I on November 17. While the spectators are expected to have taken at least one shot of vaccine, those who are not jabbed will have to carry a valid COVID negative test report which is not older than 48 hours from the start of the match.

Meanwhile, MCA chief Vijay Patil will represent the association in the BCCI AGM, to be held in Kolkata on December 4.