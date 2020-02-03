India fined for slow over-rate in final T20I against New Zealand

India has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Tauranga on Sunday.

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Rohit Sharma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a media release.

READ: Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand ODI and Test series

Rohit pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra leveled the charge.