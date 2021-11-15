India Test specialists back in action as camp begins in Mumbai

India Test specialists were back in action at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on Monday to prepare for the Test series against New Zealand.

With the limited-overs side busy with the T20I series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised a short camp for the Test players to help them get accustomed to red-ball cricket.

On the first day of the camp, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who will lead the team in the first Test in Kanpur, sweated it out at the nets for long, along with his other teammates.

While Rahane had a memorable outing with the Mumbai side in the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 286 runs in five games, the seasoned campaigner had a poor run in the Test series against England, where he could just manage 109 runs in four games.

With India’s support staff busy with the T20I series, the players trained under the watchful eyes of NCA coaches and national selector, former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla.

A few Mumbai bowlers were also called up to bowl. Rahane looked at ease as he tackled the pacers and also looked comfortable against comeback man Jayant Yadav.

Cheteshwar Pujara batted for quite some time as well. Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav were the other players, who joined the camp.

The first Test begins in Kanpur on November 25.