Southampton weather update today match India vs New Zealand WTC Final LIVE: What happens if Test is called off due to rain

What happens if no play is possible due to rain on all five days?

India and New Zealand will be joint winners of the inaugural World Test Championship in case the final ends in a draw or a tie. There is a reserve day (June 23) but it will come into play only if time lost during the five regular days is not made up on those days.

"The reserve day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Rain likely to delay Kohli-Williamson faceoff in Southampton

Southampton weather update today match India vs New Zealand LIVE WTC Final: Overnight rain likely to delay start at Ageas Bowl

"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," the ICC had stated in May.