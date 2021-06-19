Cricket

Southampton weather update today India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 2: Rain likely to stay away from Ageas Bowl in fist half

Southampton weather update today WTC IND vs NZ final Updates: Saturday 19th looks largely dry for Southampton.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 June, 2021 07:12 IST

A general view as play was abandoned on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 June, 2021 07:12 IST

The weather forecast for day two of the WTC final between India and New Zealand looks slightly more promising than day one.

"Saturday 19th looks largely dry for Southampton," said a spokesperson for the UK Met department. "But there is a strong signal for heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. The rain won’t be continuous, but most areas will probably see heavy rain at times during the two days."

HIGHLIGHTS DAY 1|  India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test Day 1: Day 1 abandoned after rain forces wet outfield at Southampton

READ|  WTC final: We were more determined after change in point system, says Kohli

The play was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.

Saturday Southampton chances of rain - According to UK Met department

Time (UK)10:00am12:00pm02:00pm05:00pm
Chances of rain10%10%10%30%

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :