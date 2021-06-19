Southampton weather update today India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 2: Rain likely to stay away from Ageas Bowl in fist half

The weather forecast for day two of the WTC final between India and New Zealand looks slightly more promising than day one.

"Saturday 19th looks largely dry for Southampton," said a spokesperson for the UK Met department. "But there is a strong signal for heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. The rain won’t be continuous, but most areas will probably see heavy rain at times during the two days."

The play was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.

Saturday Southampton chances of rain - According to UK Met department