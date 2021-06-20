Southampton weather LIVE update today India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 3: Rain may hit first session at Ageas Bowl

Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand could be marred by bad weather.

"Heavy showers continuing during the morning, gradually easing during the afternoon to allow some brief sunny spells. Staying dry into the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 21 °C," according to the UK Met department.

The play was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, 64.4 overs were bowled on day two, with India reaching 146/3 before bad light forced stumps. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.

Sunday Southampton chances of rain - According to UK Met department