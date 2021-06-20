Cricket Cricket Southampton weather LIVE update today India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 3: Rain may hit first session at Ageas Bowl Southampton weather update today WTC IND vs NZ final Updates: Sunday 20th could bring heavy showers in Southampton. Team Sportstar 20 June, 2021 07:57 IST A general view of the covers as play is delayed on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 20 June, 2021 07:57 IST Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand could be marred by bad weather."Heavy showers continuing during the morning, gradually easing during the afternoon to allow some brief sunny spells. Staying dry into the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 21 °C," according to the UK Met department.HIGHLIGHTS | India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test Day 2: Play called off due to bad light, IND 146/3 at stumps READ: Vikram Rathour: Rohit and Gill started pretty well in challenging conditions READ: Kyle Jamieson: We are pretty content with the players we have selected for this game READ: WTC final, Southampton, 2nd day: Kohli, Rahane dig deep as India, New Zealand share honours The play was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, 64.4 overs were bowled on day two, with India reaching 146/3 before bad light forced stumps. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.Sunday Southampton chances of rain - According to UK Met departmentTime (UK) 07:00am10:00am12:00pm02:00pm05:00pmChances of rain40%10%20%10% <5% Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :