India vs New Zealand XI Warm-up: Focus on bowlers after India posts 263

Report

Vihari, Pujara rescue India as openers fail seam and bounce test

Hanuma Vihari’s gutsy hundred and the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara’s 93 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India on the first day of their warm-up game against New Zealand XI here.

All the three designated openers - Mayank Agarwal (1), Prithvi Shaw (0) and Shubman Gill (0) - failed the seam and bounce test, falling cheaply.

With skipper Virat Kohli opting for an intense net session over the warm-up game, India managed only 263 with none apart from Vihari (101 retired) and Pujara able to score even 20 runs on a Seddon Park track that had liberal grass covering.

Brief Scores:

India: 263 all out in 78.5 overs (Hanuma Vihari 101, Cheteshwar Pujara 93; Scott Kuggeleijn 3/40, Ish Sodhi 3/72)

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand XI: Henry Cooper, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell(c), Dane Cleaver(w), James Neesham, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner