MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India, Pakistan ODI win-loss recod in SL, head to head

IND vs PAK: Here is India and Pakistan’s head to head record in ODIs in Sri Lanka.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 09:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s and India’s players great each others after the Asia Cup 2023 match was called off due to rain.
Pakistan’s and India’s players great each others after the Asia Cup 2023 match was called off due to rain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s and India’s players great each others after the Asia Cup 2023 match was called off due to rain. | Photo Credit: AP

India and Pakistan will take on for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The first meeting between the sides could reach its culmination with rain washing out the entire second innings of the contest.

This was not the first occasion that rain spoiled a fixture between the archrivals. The sides have played a three times in the island nation before 2023, and the first match, during the 1997 Asia Cup, was washed away due to rain.

Pakistan beat India by 59 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2004 Asia Cup, courtesy of an all-round effort from Shoaib Malik.

The third contest saw India prevail by three wickets as Harbhajan Singh’s heroics helped his side chase down 268 with just one ball to spare.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN - HEAD TO HEAD IN ODIs IN SRI LANKA
Played: 4 | India: 1 | Pakistan: 1 | No Result: 2
INDIA ODI WIN/LOSS RECORD IN SRI LANKA
Played: 91 | Won: 46 | Lost: 35 | NR: 10
PAKISTAN ODI WIN/LOSS RECORD IN SRI LANKA
Played: 67 | Won: 35 | Lost: 27 | NR: 5

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 293 LIVE, Adesanya vs Strickland: Tuivasa vs Volkov in Round 2 action; results, latest streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India, Pakistan ODI win-loss recod in SL, head to head
    Team Sportstar
  3. Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Playing 11 updates, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Me against me’: Sabalenka rues US Open final unravelling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India, Pakistan ODI win-loss recod in SL, head to head
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Playing 11 updates, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What are the rules for reserve day?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 293 LIVE, Adesanya vs Strickland: Tuivasa vs Volkov in Round 2 action; results, latest streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India, Pakistan ODI win-loss recod in SL, head to head
    Team Sportstar
  3. Williams sisters paved way says Gauff after US Open win
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Playing 11 updates, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Me against me’: Sabalenka rues US Open final unravelling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment