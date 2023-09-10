India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India, Pakistan ODI win-loss recod in SL, head to head

India and Pakistan will take on for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The first meeting between the sides could reach its culmination with rain washing out the entire second innings of the contest.

This was not the first occasion that rain spoiled a fixture between the archrivals. The sides have played a three times in the island nation before 2023, and the first match, during the 1997 Asia Cup, was washed away due to rain.

Pakistan beat India by 59 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2004 Asia Cup, courtesy of an all-round effort from Shoaib Malik.

The third contest saw India prevail by three wickets as Harbhajan Singh’s heroics helped his side chase down 268 with just one ball to spare.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN - HEAD TO HEAD IN ODIs IN SRI LANKA Played: 4 | India: 1 | Pakistan: 1 | No Result: 2 INDIA ODI WIN/LOSS RECORD IN SRI LANKA Played: 91 | Won: 46 | Lost: 35 | NR: 10 PAKISTAN ODI WIN/LOSS RECORD IN SRI LANKA Played: 67 | Won: 35 | Lost: 27 | NR: 5

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).