Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Always exciting to play against Pakistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in his illustrious career, has featured in quite a few India-Pakistan fixtures. Therefore, the pace ace understands the intensity of the contest.

On Friday, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) placed both teams in the same group for the T20 World Cup, Kumar admitted he is looking forward to some exciting cricket.

“It is always exciting to play against Pakistan and it is always a pressure match, so of course, it is going to be a high-intensity game,” he said.

Currently in Colombo with India’s limited-overs side, Kumar, however, hasn’t planned anything for the mega-event yet. “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about it, how it is going to be, because we have got a lot of cricket left. We have got matches in Sri Lanka, of course Test matches in England and then the IPL,” Kumar said.

The Indian cricketers will travel to the United Arab Emirates early September for the Indian Premier League. “Once of course the IPL gets over, we will start thinking about the (World Cup),” Kumar said.

India has not played a bilateral series against Pakistan since 2012 and the two teams last locked horns in the 2019 World Cup - a clash India won by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.