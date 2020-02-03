India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal live streaming, squads: When and where to watch IND vs PAK

Opener Muhammad Huraira’s half-century on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC under-19 World Cup, setting up an exciting semifinal against India. Here's all you need to know about the high-octane clash.

Where is the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal being played?

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

What time does the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal begin?

The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup match will begin at 1:30 pm

Where and how to watch live coverage of the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal?

The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup match will be aired live on Star Sports 3.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal online?

The online streaming of the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

