Cricket Cricket India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal live streaming, squads: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Defending champion India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on February 4. India had beaten Australia in its quarterfinal match. Team Sportstar 03 February, 2020 11:20 IST Atharva Ankolekar's contribution at the end took India to a competitive total against Australia. - Getty Images Opener Muhammad Huraira's half-century on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC under-19 World Cup, setting up an exciting semifinal against India. Here's all you need to know about the high-octane clash.READ| Under-19 World Cup 2020: India's road to the semifinal Where is the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal being played?Senwes Park, PotchefstroomWhat time does the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal begin?The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup match will begin at 1:30 pmWhere and how to watch live coverage of the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal?The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup match will be aired live on Star Sports 3.How to watch the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal online?The online streaming of the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.READ| India vs Pakistan: What happened in 2018 Under-19 World Cup semifinal India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad.