India and Pakistan will play for a second time at the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
Their first game, played in Kandy during the group stage, was curtailed by rain and the same might happen in the Super 4 round.
With rain around, the coin flip could have a huge bearing on the result and could prove pivotal.
IND vs PAK : FORM
India: W-NR-W-L-W
Pakistan: W-NR-W-W-W
India vs Pakistan - Toss and match results at Asia Cup
India results after winning toss: Matches won 4/6; Matches lost 1/6, No Result: 1/6
India results after losing toss: Matches won 5/10; Matches lost 4/10.
- No Result. India won the toss. (2023)
- Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan won the toss. (2022) - T20
- India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (2022) - T20
- India won by nine wickets. India lost the toss. (2018)
- India won by eight wickets. India lost the toss. (2018)
- India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (2016) - T20
- India lost by one wicket. India lost the toss. (2014)
- India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (2012)
- India won by three wickets. India lost the toss. (2010)
- India lost by eight wickets. India won the toss. (2008)
- India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (2008)
- India lost by 59 runs. India lost the toss. (2004)
- India lost by 44 runs. India lost the toss. (2000)
- India lost by 97 runs. India lost the toss. (1995)
- India won by four wickets. India won the toss. (1988)
- India won by 54 runs. India won the toss. (1984)
