India and Pakistan will play for a second time at the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Their first game, played in Kandy during the group stage, was curtailed by rain and the same might happen in the Super 4 round.

With rain around, the coin flip could have a huge bearing on the result and could prove pivotal.

IND vs PAK : FORM

India: W-NR-W-L-W

Pakistan: W-NR-W-W-W

India vs Pakistan - Toss and match results at Asia Cup

India results after winning toss: Matches won 4/6; Matches lost 1/6, No Result: 1/6

India results after losing toss: Matches won 5/10; Matches lost 4/10.