  • No Result. India won the toss. (2023)
  • Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan won the toss. (2022) - T20
  • India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (2022) - T20
  • India won by nine wickets. India lost the toss. (2018)
  • India won by eight wickets. India lost the toss. (2018)
  • India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (2016) - T20
  • India lost by one wicket. India lost the toss. (2014)
  • India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (2012)
  • India won by three wickets. India lost the toss. (2010)
  • India lost by eight wickets. India won the toss. (2008)
  • India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (2008)
  • India lost by 59 runs. India lost the toss. (2004)
  • India lost by 44 runs. India lost the toss. (2000)
  • India lost by 97 runs. India lost the toss. (1995)
  • India won by four wickets. India won the toss. (1988)
  • India won by 54 runs. India won the toss. (1984)