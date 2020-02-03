Jasiwal's form bodes well for India ahead of Pakistan clash, says Zaheer

In his long and illustrious career, Zaheer Khan has played against Pakistan in two World Cups -- in 2003 and 2011. On both the occasions, India registered convincing victories, and those two games have been a learning experience for the former India pace ace, too.

And as India U-19 team gears up for its World Cup semifinal clash against Pakistan on Tuesday, Zaheer believes that the colts should enjoy the game and aim to give their best.

“The U-19 kids are doing very well. They have been in some tough situations and they have fought back from there, so that goes a long way in a tournament like World Cup, when you are competing against different nations. When you are talking about India-Pakistan, that brings out extra edge also to the whole competition. I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well,” Zaheer said on the sidelines of Junior MI grassroots cricketing programme on Monday.

While the team has proved its mettle, the U-19 World Cup has also been a good platform for young Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal -- who has scored three half-centuries in the tournament so far.

“He (Jaiswal) has been doing well. In domestic ODI competition [Vijay Hazare trophy] also, he has made that impact. So, I wish him all the luck and (he) has got the potential and at the moment [he is] serving for the U-19 Indian team. So the team needs that [his services]. It is about the team coming together and if he can spark that with a good start, nothing like that…,” Zaheer said.