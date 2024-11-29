 />
IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming info, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Date, time, venue, where to watch India v Pakistan Under-19 match

IND U19 vs PAK U19: Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan encounter at the U19 Asia Cup 2024 being held in the UAE.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 14:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The captains of the U19 Asia Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the tournament in the UAE.
The captains of the U19 Asia Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the tournament in the UAE. | Photo Credit: X @ACCMedia1
infoIcon

The captains of the U19 Asia Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the tournament in the UAE. | Photo Credit: X @ACCMedia1

India will take on Pakistan in its first game of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

The team, led by Mohd. Amaan, will be eyeing its ninth title and is placed in Group B along with Pakistan, Japan and the UAE. Bangladesh is the defending champion of the 50-over tournament and has been grouped with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A. 

The top two teams from both groups will advance to the semifinals on December 6. The final is scheduled for December 8 in Dubai.

When and where to watch the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on November 30 at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.

SQUADS

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

