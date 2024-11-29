IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming info, U19 Asia Cup 2024: Date, time, venue, where to watch India v Pakistan Under-19 match

India will take on Pakistan in its first game of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

The team, led by Mohd. Amaan, will be eyeing its ninth title and is placed in Group B along with Pakistan, Japan and the UAE. Bangladesh is the defending champion of the 50-over tournament and has been grouped with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal in Group A.

The top two teams from both groups will advance to the semifinals on December 6. The final is scheduled for December 8 in Dubai.

When and where to watch the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on November 30 at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.

SQUADS

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.