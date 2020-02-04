India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020: Meet Shoaib Malik's nephew, Mohammad Huraira

Pakistan U19 cricket team opener Mohammad Huraira has an Indian connection in the family, but his first experience of an India-Pakistan match ended in disappointment. He was run out for 4 in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy from Sialkot is the nephew of Pakistan star Shoaib Malik, whose wife Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis icon.

The right-hander made his Youth ODI debut against Afghanistan in the quarterfinal at Benoni on Friday. There couldn’t have been a better start as he scored a gritty 64 off 76 balls — for a winning cause — to clinch the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

In an interview to ICC, Huraira revealed how Malik — still playing T20Is for Pakistan at 38 — continues to inspire him. “Shoaib Malik is my uncle. He has always inspired me. When I see him on TV, he is like a world icon at this time. Whenever I had problems, he would help me out. When I wasn’t playing, he gave me confidence. Seeing him playing gives me the energy, the boost that if he can be there, why can’t I.”

Pakistan U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed feels Huraira has the temperament to excel. “He is technically solid. He knows how to score runs. He has the temperament to stay on the pitch,” he said.

Huraira became the 26th Pakistan player to score a fifty on U19 debut.