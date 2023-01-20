An all-round performance by Deepti Sharma guided the India women’s team to a 27-run win over host South Africa in the first T20I of the triangular series at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Deepti took three wickets after scoring 33 off 23 and shared a crucial 76-run sixth-wicket partnership with Amanjot Kaur, who scored 41 off 30 balls.

Opener Yastika Bhatia scored 35, but a middle-order collapse put India in trouble before Deepti and Amanjot brought the Women in Blue back into the game and powered them to a competitive 147 for six.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was South Africa’s most successful bowler, scalping the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and Devika Vaidya.

Beginning the chase, South Africa lost openers early, as Deepti and Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch in the PowerPlay.

The South African middle order’s effort, initiated by captain Sune Luus (29 not out), went in vain as India restricted it to 120 for nine in 20 overs.

India Women will play West Indies on January 23 at the same venue.