India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on Wednesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The T20I series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, with all matches starting at 7:00 PM IST. The three ODIs will then be hosted by Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi and will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, September 27, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Where: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live streaming info: South Africa tour of India 2022 will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The matches will be available to watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full T20I schedule

1st T20I: Greenfield Park, Thiruvananthapuram (September 28, 7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (October 2, 7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I: Holkar Cricket Stadiu, Indore (October 4, 7:00 PM IST)