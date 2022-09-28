Cricket

India vs South Africa 1st T20 where to watch, squads, venue and live streaming info

IND VS SA: Here is all you need to know about the first India versus South Africa T20I, which begins on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 08:03 IST
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (L) and coach Rahul Dravid attend a practice session on the eve of the first Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma (L) and coach Rahul Dravid attend a practice session on the eve of the first Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on Wednesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The T20I series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, with all matches starting at 7:00 PM IST. The three ODIs will then be hosted by Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi and will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, September 27, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Where: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live streaming info: South Africa tour of India 2022 will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The matches will be available to watch on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full T20I schedule

1st T20I: Greenfield Park, Thiruvananthapuram (September 28, 7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (October 2, 7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I: Holkar Cricket Stadiu, Indore (October 4, 7:00 PM IST)

SQUADS
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Hooda

