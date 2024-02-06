India vs South Africa Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 134/3 (36); Whitehead joins Seletswane to rebuild

SA 23/1 in 5 overs

Naman Tiwari shares the new ball with Limbani. The left-arm pacer was rested for the last game. He has two slips as well. Naman bowls into the pitch for the large part of his opening over but ends it with two fuller-length deliveries. Stolk gets the first boundary of the match as he scythes one through the cover region for four.

Meanwhile, there is a loud appeal for caught behind against Pretorious off the second ball of Limbani’s second over. May have flicked the pad on the way to the keeper. Rightly given not out. Limbani is getting the ball to rear off a length here. Good bounce. Limbani tries yet another short ball, but Stolk has judged the length beautifully on this occasion. He stands tall and pulls it to the right of square leg for four. You can tell Stolk is hitting his straps as he stays back and pulls a short ball from Limbani in front of square for six. But Limbani has the last laugh as Stolk flashes at a widish delivery and is caught behind. He was late on the cut shot and paid the price. David Teeger, right handed bat, comes to the crease.