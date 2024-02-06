India vs South Africa Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 134/3 (36); Whitehead joins Seletswane to rebuild

- February 06, 2024 15:52SA 134/3 in 36 overs
Moliya back for his sixth over. A chance for a catch. Seletswane’s slog takes a top edge and brings the short cover man into action. It is Musheer Khan chasing the ball but sees it fall beyond him.
- February 06, 2024 15:504SA 132/3 in 35 overs
Musheer for his eighth over. Whitehead sweeps it fine to collect his first boundary.
- February 06, 2024 15:50SA 128/3 in 34 overs
Pandey to Seletswane. He punches the fourth delivery to long on for one run. Whitehead hits the final delivery to mid on and quickly gets going to complete the single.
- February 06, 2024 15:49SA 126/3 in 33 overs
Whithead takes a delivery on the the full and packs it down the ground past the mid on fielder to breach the fence. That’s the only scoring shot from the over.
- February 06, 2024 15:40SA 122/3 in 32 overs
Saumy Pandey back into the attack. A bit of a mixup between Whitehead and Seletswane. The former plays a sweep which the short fine fielder stops. Seletswane has covered three-fourth length of the pitch. The throw at the bowler’s end is weak which allows Whitehead to get in in time.
- February 06, 2024 15:34SA 120/3 in 31 overs
A BLINDER FROM MURUGAN ABHISHEK! PRETORIUS IS OUT! He looks to loft it over the short mid wicket fielder but Abhishek leaps up in the air to his right and grabs the ball. Pretorius does not quite know whether to fume or feel frustrated.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius c Abhishek b Musheer 76 (102)
Oliver Whitehead walks in at No. 5.
- February 06, 2024 15:32SA 118/2 in 30 overs
Moliya for his fifth over. Pretorius finds the first run of the over with a cut to deep cover. Two more singles make it three from the over.
- February 06, 2024 15:31SA 115/2 in 29 overs
Musheer with another economical over, giving away just three runs from this one. His five overs have cost India just 14 runs.
- February 06, 2024 15:26SA 112/2 in 28 overs
CHANCE FOR INDIA! Pretorius swings and misses an inside out shot against Moliya and Avanish dislodges the bails. The back foot looks on the line and it could be the end of the half-centurion. NOT OUT is the call on the big screen and Pretorius heaves a sigh of relief. Three singles from the over.
- February 06, 2024 15:25SA 109/2 in 27 overs
Half a chance in the over. Seletswane tries to slash it down the ground but miscues it. The ball loops in the air but falls just beyond Musheer.
- February 06, 2024 15:186SA 106/2 in 26 overs
SIX! Moliya drops it short and Pretorius laces it over mid wicket for a maximum. The third delivery is sent to long off for one run.
- February 06, 2024 15:144SA 99/2 in 25 overs
Musheer to Seletswane. Uday Saharan makes a diving save at wide mid off to prevent the batters from running a single. Seletswane’s swipe right back at the bowler hits the umpire. Still no run. Seletswane gets to the pitch on the fourth delivery and glides it through to long on. FOUR! Comes off Pretorius’ edge but welcome runs for the Proteas. A single on the last ball.
- February 06, 2024 15:12SA 93/2 in 24 overs
Moliya again. Seletswane goes deep in his crease to punch the fourth delivery to deep cover and run one. India not allowing easy runs here. South Africa has added just three runs in the last four overs.
- February 06, 2024 15:09SA 92/2 in 23 overs
Musheer to Pretorius. The first delivery is full and Pretorius ends up slicing his drive. The ball drops just short of the short cover fielder. The Indian keeper is prompt in reminding the number of dots SA has played so far. Pretorius glides the fifth ball down to long off for a single. Seletswane guides the ball to deep mid wicket for another single.
- February 06, 2024 15:07SA 90/2 in 22 overs
It is the off-spin of Priyanshu Moliya now for India. Seletswane blocks all six deliveries of the over to make it back-to-back maidens.
- February 06, 2024 15:05SA 90/2 in 21 overs
Musheer Khan into the attack now and he starts with a maiden over.
- February 06, 2024 14:5850SA 87/2 in 19 overs
Pretorious brings up his third consecutive fifty of this tournament, off 59 balls, with a single. Richard Seletswane has been an able ally.
During this spell of spin from both ends, it is amply evident that going hard at the spinners is going to be difficult but there has been no lack of intent from Pretorious. He survives a close call in the 16th over; wicketkeeper Aravelley Avanish failing to latch on to an edge off the bowling of Murugan!
- February 06, 2024 14:42SA 72/2 in 14 overs (Drinks)
Another bowling change. Just one over from the spinner, who is replaced by medium pacer Arshin Kulkarni in the 12th over. Kulkarni has not bowled much in this tournament but he is India’s third seamer today. Tidy start from him as he concedes just two off his first, including a wide.
Double change. Left-arm orthodox, Saumy Pandey, replaces Limbani. He goes for a couple in his first over as well. Meanwhile, Richard Seletswane ends the 14th over by lofting Kulkarni over covers for his first four.
Earlier, Pretorious survived a run-out scare from Musheer in the 11th over. Brawn, power, pristine timing of the ball: Pretorious’ innings thus far has all these and more.
- February 06, 2024 14:15WSA 55/2 in 10 overs
Limbani strikes again! Teeger’s goes for a two-ball duck as he loses his stumps to a beautiful in-swinger. Richard Seletswane, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Limbani has been incisive in his first spell so far - 5-0-19-2. Spin inside the first Powerplay. Murugan Abhishek, off-spinner, replaces Tiwari. He has a slip in place. Pretorius clearly wants to take the bowlers on but has already lost two partners. But that does not deter him from sweeping one behind square on leg side for six to bring up the team fifty.
Earlier, Lhuan-dre Pretorius got his first boundary in the sixth over, punching a full toss past mid-off for four. Poor ball from Naman Tiwari. He followed it up with a six over deep backward square leg in Tiwari’s next over. Pretorius then pulled Tiwari, this time for a four. The left-armer went for 15 in his fourth over!
- February 06, 2024 13:58WSA 23/1 in 5 overs
Naman Tiwari shares the new ball with Limbani. The left-arm pacer was rested for the last game. He has two slips as well. Naman bowls into the pitch for the large part of his opening over but ends it with two fuller-length deliveries. Stolk gets the first boundary of the match as he scythes one through the cover region for four.
Meanwhile, there is a loud appeal for caught behind against Pretorious off the second ball of Limbani’s second over. May have flicked the pad on the way to the keeper. Rightly given not out. Limbani is getting the ball to rear off a length here. Good bounce. Limbani tries yet another short ball, but Stolk has judged the length beautifully on this occasion. He stands tall and pulls it to the right of square leg for four. You can tell Stolk is hitting his straps as he stays back and pulls a short ball from Limbani in front of square for six. But Limbani has the last laugh as Stolk flashes at a widish delivery and is caught behind. He was late on the cut shot and paid the price. David Teeger, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
- February 06, 2024 13:33SA 1/0 in 1 over
Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk are opening the batting. Pretorius will take strike. Raj Limbani with the new ball. Limbani getting prodigious shape away from the left hander. There are two slips waiting for the edge. What a start this has been from Limbani - after two balls that seamed away, he gets one to shape into the batter. Three dots to start the proceedings. First runs for SA in semifinal one as Pretorius gets a thick edge down to third man. Just one from the over.
- February 06, 2024 13:26Game time
Both teams are lining up for the anthems. We are minutes away from live action. India is chasing for the first time in this tournament, that should make for some exciting viewing.
- February 06, 2024 13:08Playing 11s
India U19 (Playing 11): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
South Africa U19 (Playing 11): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
- February 06, 2024 13:08Pitch update
The pitch report indicates a significant difference in boundary lengths, with a longer hit down the ground at 82m compared to the leg side boundary at 67m. The dry surface suggests that pacers could be more effective, particularly with the additional grass in the 6-8m mark. The key for India will be to prevent South Africa from gaining a fast start and capitalize on the favorable conditions.
- February 06, 2024 13:02Toss Update
India captain Uday Saharan wins the toss and opts to bowl.
- February 06, 2024 12:55Predicted 11s
India: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Juan James (C), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka.
- February 06, 2024 12:54How they have fared so far
India Form guide (in the tournament): W W W W W
South Africa Form guide (in the tournament): W W L W W
- February 06, 2024 12:47Match Preview
Red-hot India will be firm favourites to book a place in the summit clash of the ongoing U-19 World Cup when it takes on hosts South Africa in the first semifinal here on Tuesday.
Defending champions India has marched on into the semifinals on the back of five consecutive wins in the tournament, with its exciting talent putting up a fine all-round show to ensure their dominance.
Read the full preview - here
- February 06, 2024 12:45Complete squads
India squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
South Africa squd: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels
Latest on Sportstar
- Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown
- India vs South Africa Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 134/3 (36); Whitehead joins Seletswane to rebuild
- Zimbabwe to host India for five-match T20I series in July
- MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter
- Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE