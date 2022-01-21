Pant rues India's middle-overs performances for ODI series defeat

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant felt that the rustiness of not having played enough One-Day Internationals in recent times was one of the reasons for the team's series loss to South Africa after the second match at Paarl on Friday. Pant, who top-scored with 85 said that India lost the plot in the middle overs with both - bat and ball.

“I think we didn't get enough wickets in the middle overs which they got. I think that was the main difference in both the matches. We could have bowled a little better or as a batting unit, we could have batted much better in the middle overs. I think that's a turning point of the game here,” said Pant.

“They batted well during the middle overs and that’s why they chased down the target,” he added.

Elaborating on the series defeat, Pant admitted the bowling unit, especially the spinners could have done better after they were outwitted by their South African counterparts.

“They were a bit more consistent with their lines and lengths. But we are playing a one-day international after a long time and we are just getting used to that momentum. We are disappointed about losing the series but at the same time, we are looking to learn from our mistakes,” the swashbuckling batter explained.