Ind vs SA T20I All you need to know: Schedule, date, squads and venue

India equalled the record of most consecutive T20I wins from November 2021 to February 2022 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The KL Rahul-led Indian team will now look to extend its winning streak and become the first team to win 13 T20I matches as it faces South Africa at home in a five-match series starting June 9.

Last T20I encounter between India and South Africa?

September 22, 2019: The last time India and South Africa clashed in a T20I match, the Proteas won by nine-wickets with 19 balls to spare as the then captain Quinton de Kock led the chase with an unbeaten 79 at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore.

Winning the toss, the men in blue opted to bat first, but lost wickets at regular intervals to settle for a below-par total of 134-9 in its 20 overs. South Africa’s first-wicket partnership was broken only in the 11th over, courtesy a diving catch from Virat Kohli off Hardik Pandya’s bowling. The visitors had already accumulated 76 runs and Reeza Hendrick’s wicket was a minor blip in an otherwise flawless chase.

Head to head record in T20Is

India has the upper hand over South Africa in T20Is, having won nine matches to the Proteas' six. Two of the matches were abandoned.

Schedule for IND vs SA T20I series

Match Date and Day Time Venue 1 T20I 9 June, Thursday 7pm IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 2 T20I 12 June, Sunday 7pm IST Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 3 T20I 14 June, Tuesday 7pm IST Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 4 T20I 17 June, Friday 7pm IST Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 5 T20I 19 June, Sunday 7pm IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Squad- India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Where to watch IND vs SA T20I series

India vs South Africa T20I series will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports network at 7:00 PM IST. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV