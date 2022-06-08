Cricket Cricket Ind vs SA T20I All you need to know: Schedule, date, squads and venue India vs South Africa T20I series 2022: Here's all you need to know about the five match T20I series between India and South Africa that will begin in New Delhi from June 9. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 13:40 IST The KL Rahul-led Indian team will now look to extend its winning streak and become the first team to win 13 consecutive T20I matches. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 13:40 IST India equalled the record of most consecutive T20I wins from November 2021 to February 2022 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The KL Rahul-led Indian team will now look to extend its winning streak and become the first team to win 13 T20I matches as it faces South Africa at home in a five-match series starting June 9.READ: KL Rahul-led Indian team to assemble for South Africa T20Is in Delhi on June 5 Last T20I encounter between India and South Africa?September 22, 2019: The last time India and South Africa clashed in a T20I match, the Proteas won by nine-wickets with 19 balls to spare as the then captain Quinton de Kock led the chase with an unbeaten 79 at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore.Winning the toss, the men in blue opted to bat first, but lost wickets at regular intervals to settle for a below-par total of 134-9 in its 20 overs. South Africa’s first-wicket partnership was broken only in the 11th over, courtesy a diving catch from Virat Kohli off Hardik Pandya’s bowling. The visitors had already accumulated 76 runs and Reeza Hendrick’s wicket was a minor blip in an otherwise flawless chase.Head to head record in T20IsIndia has the upper hand over South Africa in T20Is, having won nine matches to the Proteas' six. Two of the matches were abandoned.Schedule for IND vs SA T20I series MatchDate and DayTimeVenue1 T20I9 June, Thursday7pm ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi2 T20I12 June, Sunday7pm ISTBarabati Stadium, Cuttack3 T20I14 June, Tuesday7pm ISTDr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam4 T20I17 June, Friday7pm ISTSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot5 T20I19 June, Sunday7pm ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Squad-India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. Where to watch IND vs SA T20I seriesIndia vs South Africa T20I series will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports network at 7:00 PM IST. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :