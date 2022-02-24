Cricket Cricket India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Schedule, head to head stats, most runs, most wickets IND vs SL 1st T20I: Ahead of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, here is a quick look at the head to head stats, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers from the fixture. Team Sportstar 24 February, 2022 08:34 IST FILE PHOTO: India and Sri Lanka will face off in three-match T20I series starting Thursday in Lucknow. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 February, 2022 08:34 IST India will square off against Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals starting February 24 in Lucknow. The two teams will then head to Dharamshala for the following two T20Is, scheduled for February 26 and 27.ALSO READ: IND vs SL: A year of sweeping changes in Indian teams across formatsHere is a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers from the fixture in T20Is as well as the head-to-head record.IndiavsSri Lanka22Played2214Won 7 1N/R 1Leading run-scorers for India (v SL, in T20Is)BatterMRunsAvgStrike RateShikhar Dhawan1237537.50129.31Virat Kohli 733984.75140.66KL Rahul 829542.14141.14Rohit Sharma1528922.23143.78Suresh Raina1226529.44131.18Leading wicket-takers for India (v SL, in T20Is)BowlerMWktsEconAvgYuzvendra Chahal7158.9216.06Ravichandran Ashwin6134.90 8.61Kuldeep Yadav8127.6916.66Hardik Pandya8 96.6817.33Shardul Thakur5 97.6512.33Leading run-scorers for Sri Lanka (v India, in T20Is)BatterMRunsAvgStrike RateKumar Sangakkara 423578.33172.79Kusal Perera 921526.87138.70Chamara Kapugedera 718931.50141.04Angelo Mathews1017529.16130.59Tillakaratne Dilshan 916618.44114.48Leading wicket-takers for Sri Lanka (v India, in T20Is)BowlerMWktsEconAvgDushmantha Chameera12147.4623.35Wanindu Hasaranga 6106.2012.40Dasun Shanaka15 96.3014.00Thisara Perera13 88.4836.75Nuwan Pradeep 5 511.6040.60 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :