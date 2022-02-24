Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Schedule, head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Ahead of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, here is a quick look at the head to head stats, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers from the fixture.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 February, 2022 08:34 IST

FILE PHOTO: India and Sri Lanka will face off in three-match T20I series starting Thursday in Lucknow.   -  GETTY IMAGES

India will square off against Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals starting February 24 in Lucknow. The two teams will then head to Dharamshala for the following two T20Is, scheduled for February 26 and 27.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: A year of sweeping changes in Indian teams across formats

Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers from the fixture in T20Is as well as the head-to-head record.

IndiavsSri Lanka
22Played22
14Won 7
 1N/R 1

Leading run-scorers for India (v SL, in T20Is)

BatterMRunsAvgStrike Rate
Shikhar Dhawan1237537.50129.31
Virat Kohli 733984.75140.66
KL Rahul 829542.14141.14
Rohit Sharma1528922.23143.78
Suresh Raina1226529.44131.18

Leading wicket-takers for India (v SL, in T20Is)

BowlerMWktsEconAvg
Yuzvendra Chahal7158.9216.06
Ravichandran Ashwin6134.90 8.61
Kuldeep Yadav8127.6916.66
Hardik Pandya8  96.6817.33
Shardul Thakur5  97.6512.33

Leading run-scorers for Sri Lanka (v India, in T20Is)

BatterMRunsAvgStrike Rate
Kumar Sangakkara 423578.33172.79
Kusal Perera 921526.87138.70
Chamara Kapugedera 718931.50141.04
Angelo Mathews1017529.16130.59
Tillakaratne Dilshan 916618.44114.48

Leading wicket-takers for Sri Lanka (v India, in T20Is)

BowlerMWktsEconAvg
Dushmantha Chameera12147.4623.35
Wanindu Hasaranga  6106.2012.40
Dasun Shanaka15  96.3014.00
Thisara Perera13  88.4836.75
Nuwan Pradeep  5  511.6040.60

