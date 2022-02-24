India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Schedule, head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

India will square off against Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals starting February 24 in Lucknow. The two teams will then head to Dharamshala for the following two T20Is, scheduled for February 26 and 27.

Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers from the fixture in T20Is as well as the head-to-head record.

India vs Sri Lanka 22 Played 22 14 Won 7 1 N/R 1

Leading run-scorers for India (v SL, in T20Is)

Batter M Runs Avg Strike Rate Shikhar Dhawan 12 375 37.50 129.31 Virat Kohli 7 339 84.75 140.66 KL Rahul 8 295 42.14 141.14 Rohit Sharma 15 289 22.23 143.78 Suresh Raina 12 265 29.44 131.18

Leading wicket-takers for India (v SL, in T20Is)

Bowler M Wkts Econ Avg Yuzvendra Chahal 7 15 8.92 16.06 Ravichandran Ashwin 6 13 4.90 8.61 Kuldeep Yadav 8 12 7.69 16.66 Hardik Pandya 8 9 6.68 17.33 Shardul Thakur 5 9 7.65 12.33

Leading run-scorers for Sri Lanka (v India, in T20Is)

Batter M Runs Avg Strike Rate Kumar Sangakkara 4 235 78.33 172.79 Kusal Perera 9 215 26.87 138.70 Chamara Kapugedera 7 189 31.50 141.04 Angelo Mathews 10 175 29.16 130.59 Tillakaratne Dilshan 9 166 18.44 114.48

Leading wicket-takers for Sri Lanka (v India, in T20Is)