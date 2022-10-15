Cricket

IND-W vs SL-W Final Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here is how you can watch the Women’s Asia Cup T20 final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
15 October, 2022 06:07 IST
15 October, 2022 06:07 IST
India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup semifinal against Thailand at Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet.

India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup semifinal against Thailand at Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Sri Lanka Women in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup final begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 final will start at 1:00 PM IST on October 15.

At what time is the toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup final?

The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 final is at 12.30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 final will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

THE SQUADS
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana.

