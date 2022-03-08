IND vs SL: Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India squad for 2nd Test

All-rounder Axar Patel has replaced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for India's second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning on Saturday.

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad after Axar Patel was deemed fit by the BCCI medical team upon completion of his rehab.

Axar had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

India, which won the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, will be eyeing a clean-sweep during the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel