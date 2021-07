Shanaka to lead 25-man Sri Lanka squad in India series

Sri Lanka has announced a 25-man squad that will take on India in the three-match ODI and T20I series, starting in Colombo on Sunday.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the side in place of Kusal Mendis, who was ruled out because of injury. Dhananjaya de Silva was named the vice-captain of the side.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain) Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

