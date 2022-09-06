India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: IND vs SL Predicted XI, squads

India and Sri Lanka will face off in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

TEAM COMPOSITION

With Avesh Khan fit for the match, India could return to playing three specialist seamers along with Hardik Pandya as fourth pacer. After Rishabh Pant underwhelmed against Pakistan on Sunday, Dinesh Karthik could also get a look in as specialist finisher. Deepak Hooda could make way for Axar Patel, who will add to India’s spin bowling stocks.

INDIA PREDICTED XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka is likely to retain its Playing XI after winning two back-to-back matches in Asia Cup 2022.

SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka.

After back-to-back half centuries, Virat Kohli seems to have struck form again. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and should be a hot pick for captain. Wanindu Hasaranga, with his wily leg-spin and ability to strike a few lusty blows with the bat, can be a good vice-captain option. Hardik Pandya, despite a poor performance with both bat and ball in the previous match, can always fetch you points with his all-round abilities.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis Batters:Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, KL Rahul All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc) Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Asitha Fernando, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana Team Composition: IND 6: 5 SL Credits Left: 1.5