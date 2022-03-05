India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Jadeja, Ashwin look to pile on in Mohali

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The match begins at 9.30 AM IST.

PLAYING 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando

TOSS

India opts to bat

MATCH REPORT

Rishabh Pant’s captivating innings of 96 gives India the upper hand after top-order batters fail to convert their starts. Read the full report.

PITCH REPORT

"A very good batting track. A closer look shows a lot of cracks. But the groundsmen tell me these are not going to widen. There will be a lot of traffic in the middle during the course of the game. The spike marks will make certain areas crumble. There are patches of grass which will aid carry that will assist pacers. The spinners will come to play later on. One would look to win the toss and bat," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Russell Arnold.

TEAMS (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, S. Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay.